ERWIN JOAN M.
On Friday, February 21, 2020, age 85, of Aspinwall. Born January 19, 1935 in Coal Center, PA. She graduated from California Community High School in 1952 and from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing in 1956. Joan received a Master's Degree in Nursing Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked for years as a Registered Nurse at Allegheny General, Brownsville, and St. Francis Hospitals and then taught junior level nursing as an Assistant Professor at both Duquesne University and Carlow University before retiring. Joan enjoyed difficult crossword puzzles, good fiction, her family, her many dogs, and spending summers in Conneaut Lake, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur "Ditty" and Josephine Murphy; her brother, Father William Murphy; and her brother-in-law, Willis Gertner. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dave Erwin; daughter, Victoria Erwin; son, Bob (Julie) Erwin; sister, Sylvia (Hugh) Carr; sisters-in-law, Karen Murphy and Betty Gertner; also survived by nephews, Patrick (Rachel) Carr and Eric (Kate) Gertner, nieces, Lynn (Will) Murphy-O'Donovan, Marcia Bowman, and Sandy (Dave) Weissinger; grandchildren, Nicholas, Allison, and Megan Erwin; many cousins, and her two dogs, Molly and Maggie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335. Services are private and will be handled by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020