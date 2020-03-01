Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
JOAN M. GITZEN

JOAN M. GITZEN Obituary
GITZEN JOAN M.

Age 70, peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, of Carrick, formerly of Northern Virginia; daughter of the late Sylvester and Rosemarie Gitzen; sister of Charles (Jean), Bill (Dennise), and the late Judy Gitzen. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitations Sunday 3-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m.


www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
