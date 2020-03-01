|
GITZEN JOAN M.
Age 70, peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, of Carrick, formerly of Northern Virginia; daughter of the late Sylvester and Rosemarie Gitzen; sister of Charles (Jean), Bill (Dennise), and the late Judy Gitzen. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitations Sunday 3-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m.
www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020