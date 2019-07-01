|
MARTIN JOAN M. (WINCHESTER)
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, age 73, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Isabella and Horace Winchester Jr.; mother of Ariel Danielle and Nicole Martin; sister of Darice Jan Winchester and Wendylynn (Jerone) Porter; also survived by four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a host of other family members and friends. Services were at the Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, Chapel of Peace, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Submitted by WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019