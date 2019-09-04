|
PHILLIPS JOAN M.
Age 80, of Findlay Twp., Coraopolis, PA, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Phillips; beloved mother of Debra (Louis) Kukieza and Vesta Phillips; cherished grandmother of Edward Pugh, Jr., Eric Kukieza, Christopher Pugh, and Lauren Kukieza; adored great-grandmother of Tatiana Pugh. Joan was the daughter of Phillip and Marie Paul and was preceded in death by 16 brothers and sisters. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial followed by interment Resurrection Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Rd., Ste. 320, Wexford, PA 15090.
