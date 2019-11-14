Home

JOAN M. PUPIK

JOAN M. PUPIK Obituary
Of South Park, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, after a long illness. Daughter of the late George and Mary Pupik; sister of the late Lorraine (late George) Barton, Gerri (late Bill) Martin and George R. Pupik. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Joan O. Pupik; devoted friend, Sister Karen Krebs, OSF and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass in St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills 15025. Burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sisters of Saint Francis or Mt. Alvernia Day Care. Arrangements by STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson Hills (412-384-0350). For more information and condolences, visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
