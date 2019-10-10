|
ROONEY-CLANCY JOAN M.
Joan M. Rooney Clancy, 50, of Westborough MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home. She was the much beloved wife of Christopher K. Clancy. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she is the daughter of Patricia Rooney of Pittsburgh and the late Daniel M. Rooney. She was raised and educated in Mt. Lebanon, PA and attended Shady Side Academy. She graduated from John Carroll University and Duquesne University where she earned her Law Degree. Joan also earned her Teaching Degree from Framingham State University. Joan was a teacher at St. Bernadette's Parochial School in Northborough MA. She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by three children, Shane Clancy, Jacob Clancy and Michaela Clancy all of Westborough MA; two sisters, Patricia Gerrero and her husband, Robert, of Carnegie, PA and Mary Duffy Rooney of Pittsburgh. Four brothers, Arthur Rooney and his wife, Greta, of Pittsburgh, Daniel Rooney and his wife, Allison, of Gastonia, NC, John Rooney and his wife, Emma, of Larchmont, NY and James Rooney and his wife, Stephanie, of Sewickley, PA; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Kathleen Miller and Rita Rooney. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. www.buddydoghs.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019