PRESUTTI JOAN MARIE SPEARS

Age 71, of Weirton, WV, and Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born on November 23, 1947, in Arlington, VA, a daughter of the late Andrew and Rose (Lacy) Spears. Joan was a bookkeeper for Greenscape Landcare in Imperial. Prior to that, she was the owner of the White Lilly Flower Shop in Fredericksburg, VA, which was later bought by the Mary Washington Hospital where she loved working for many years. Loving mother of Sherry L. Presutti, of Burgettstown, and Shaun T. Presutti (Angel Rose), of Kennedy Twp.; beloved grandmother of Dante and Bella Presutti; sister of Linda Nokes and Adriene Embrey, both of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Ave., Burgettstown, where a blessing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Due to the heart transplant she received in 2013, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) 204 Signa Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238 www.core.org.