|
|
HAWKINS JOAN P.
On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, age 82, of Forest Hills. Joan was born to Irene Palchak on February 27, 1937, in Braddock, PA. In 1956, she married the love of her life, Donald R. Hawkins, and they had six children. Prompted by a health scare with her husband, Joan went back to school and became a nurse, despite the fact that she had six young children at home, finishing near the top of her class at Columbia Hospital. She later moved to Forbes Metro and then worked in utilization review for Highmark. After retirement she enjoyed living with her husband at Plantation Landings in Haines City, FL, for 17 years. Joan enjoyed reading a good mystery, playing cards, and being surrounded by her kids and grandkids. Despite enduring many years of illness, she was always quick with a smile and appreciated any attention showered on her. She was a gentle soul with a good sense of humor and will be greatly missed. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Donald R. Hawkins. She is survived by her children, Donald (Kim), Jeff (Terri), Terri Brunetti (Tom), Beth Buchanan (Bill), Blaise (Kelley), and Nancy Burnett (Rod); grandchildren, Kristen Hash (Jeff), Breanna, Anthony Brunetti, Jessica Brunetti, Evan Buchanan, Laura Beth Buchanan, Kaitlyn Charles (Josh), Levi, and Benjamin; five great-grandchildren and her younger brother, Stephen Zilko. Friends received at a memorial visitation at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Monday, 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., followed by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019