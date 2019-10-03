Home

1931 - 2019
On Sunday, September 29, 2019; loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 88. Joan was born on September 29, 1931 on Pittsburgh's Southside to Regina and Charles Riedl. On August 9, 1952 she married the love of her life, Harold Quigley. They had three daughters, Linda, Kathy and Karol. Joan was a very sincere, loving, and generous lady.  She had a quick wit and would always tell you what was on her mind.  Joan loved to cheer for "her" Steelers and Penguins.  She enjoyed reading the paper while her husband listened to music at her side. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; and her daughter, Linda. She is survived by daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Don Adams; daughter, Karol and son-in-law, Jim Patterson; granddaughter, Sara and her husband, Jason Anderson; and his great-grandsons, Axle, Cole Harold, and Jake. Joan and Harold will be laid to rest together at a private family service. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
