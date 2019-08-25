Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
JOAN ROCHIRA GERBOC

JOAN ROCHIRA GERBOC Obituary
GERBOC JOAN ROCHIRA

Peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, of Edgewood. Loving and devoted wife of 32 years to the late William D. Gerboc; daughter of the late Antonietta (Zegarelli) and Francesco Rochira; loving mother of Cheryl Kirkland and her husband, David of Edgewood; stepmother of Kathleen Clark and William David Gerboc II; sister of the late Dolores Cardamone. Joan is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gerboc was a partner at Lighting Pittsburgh in Dormont for over 30 years. She loved working with builders and homeowners on their commercial and residential lighting needs. Also, she had a successful career in real estate. Joan was the past President of the Edgewood Cot Club and a member of the Edgewood Civic Club and Edgewood Garden Club and Meals on Wheels. Joan was a devoted daughter, wife, loving mother, cherished aunt and friend. She loved her family and found joy in them and her treasured friends. May her memory always be a blessing. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Maurice Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
