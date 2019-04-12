BRADSHAW JOAN S. "JOJO"

Age 90, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William A. Bradshaw, Jr.; loving mother of Bill (Kelly) Bradshaw of Roswell, NM, Nancy (Kent) Foster of Fox Chapel, Jody (Lewis) Fisher of Winnetka, IL and the late Amy B. Humphrey; cherished grandmother of Will (Meg) Humphrey, Connie Humphrey, Zach (Tiler) Bradshaw, Liz Humphrey, Hannah Bradshaw, Ryan Foster, Logan Foster, Carolyn Fisher and Brendan Fisher; and great-grandson, Declan Bradshaw. JoJo was a Proud Pittsburgher for life. A graduate of The Ellis School and Carnegie Tech. She worked for the P&LE Railroad before raising her family. JoJo returned to work for the Better Business Bureau where she discovered coffee shops and donuts. JoJo had blue eyes that danced in her head, an infectious smile and a jolly laugh that filled a room. Though JoJo was not known for her housekeeping or cooking skills, she more than made up for these shortcomings with her love. Her life was not without its share of adversity and heartache, which she handled with grace and love. JoJo taught all how to laugh in the face of difficulty, not to be judgmental but accepting and loving, and to make the best of every day. JoJo enjoyed spending her free time playing paddle tennis and tennis at the Fox Chapel Racquet Club, going to book "gossip" club, and playing bridge. These were all just excuses for spending time and laughing with her many dear friends. In later years she relished spending time with her grandchildren and was so proud of each of them. JoJo made the most of her 90 years. A celebration of her life will be held on May 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Longwood at Oakmont Ballroom. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, New York, NY (restricted for Research), or a . Most of all, JoJo would appreciate an act of kindness to a stranger: be it a smile, a helping hand, or a cup of coffee and certainly a donut. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.