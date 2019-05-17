SAVERSKY JOAN (ROTHRAUFF)

Of N. Huntingdon, age 67, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Joe (Kelly) Saversky of Wexford, Dan (Rhonda) Saversky of Ligonier, and Keith (Ali) Saversky of Jersey City; loving grandmother of Chris, Mikayla, Anthony, Cedar, Elliott, Cyprus, Theo, and Sequoia; cherished sister of Lee (Margie) Rothrauff, Carol (Jim) Robinson, and Rosemarie (Van) Catley. Predeceased by sisters, Patricia (the late Richard) Clougherty and Sarah (the late John) Hartman; also survived by countless loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Joan was a nurse at Forbes Regional Hospital since it's inception in 1978 and was extremely passionate about her profession. She treated each of her patients with kindness, dignity, and patience, and provided the utmost care to every one of them. Joan was a devout Catholic and devoted member of St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon. Above all else, Joan loved to spend time with her grandchildren as their sweet NeeNee. Friends welcome Sunday from 5-8 p.m. and Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church. Joan will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.