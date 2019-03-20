|
SIMMONS JOAN (NIGRELLI)
Age 88, of West View, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Wife of the late Donald Simmons; loving mother of Donald Simmons (Sarah), Karen Vevers (Jim), and Jeffrey Simmons (Carla); sister of Michael Nigrelli and Mary Lou Lentini; proud grandmother of Charlotte, James, Lydia and Lilly; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Athanasius Church on Friday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Pgh., PA 15202, pfwpa.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019