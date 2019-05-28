Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN SCHAEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN T. (ZIMMERMAN) SCHAEFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOAN T. (ZIMMERMAN) SCHAEFER Obituary
SCHAEFER JOAN T. (ZIMMERMAN)

Of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Wife of the late Phillip Schaefer; loving mother of Phillip Schaefer (Sheila) and Darlene Kenny (Tom); proud grandmother of Michelle Levin (Lenny), Christina Cope, and Sean Schaefer; great-grandmother of Aubree, Tierney, Autumn, and Conner. Friends received Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Friday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now