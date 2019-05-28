|
SCHAEFER JOAN T. (ZIMMERMAN)
Of McCandless Twp., on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Wife of the late Phillip Schaefer; loving mother of Phillip Schaefer (Sheila) and Darlene Kenny (Tom); proud grandmother of Michelle Levin (Lenny), Christina Cope, and Sean Schaefer; great-grandmother of Aubree, Tierney, Autumn, and Conner. Friends received Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Friday 10 a.m.
