MAXWELL JOAN THOMAS
Joan Thomas Maxwell, 78, of Longwood at Oakmont passed away on Friday August 16th, 2019. Beloved Wife of Allison Ripley "Rip" Maxwell III; loving mother of Allison Newell Maxwell "Tiger" (Lisa), David Craighead Maxwell "Craig" (Julie) and Edward Ripley Maxwell "Ned"; grandmother of many; and sister of late Marshall O. S. Thomas. Joanie was born September 14, 1940 in Pittsburgh, the son of Captain N.E. and Joan Kuhn Thomas. She attended Chatham University and worked at Howard Hanna Realtors. Joanie was at the wheel during snowbound days driving her three boys to frigid ice hockey rinks after helping them deliver newspapers in the early hours of weekends. She never complained and was supportive of their goals and aspirations. "Jojo" was her name coined by her Grandchildren. Jojo was loved for her willingness to play games and enjoy laughter with the Grandchildren and on occasion brought in to settle disagreements during competitive times. She enjoyed her needlepoint with close friends. Many of us cherished the personalized needlepoint Christmas ornaments that reflected her thinking of others before herself. Joanie never found a puzzle that she could not dedicate her efforts to and conversation with her during those times was always special. Her love of our family dog, Mustard, was long-lived with great memories and plenty of never ending dog hair spread across the house. While private and sometimes quiet her personal traits were not to be confused with any type of unease as she was humble and most curious about others. Some of her best memories as a child include riding bicycles with her brother in Newport, RI and experiencing some humorous aspects of living abroad as children of a military family. Joanie had a deep interest in travel abroad especially the arts and museums in Europe. Joan was a member of Fox Chapel Golf Club. Friends and relatives are invited to a chapel committal service at the Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh Friday August 23rd at 3:00 p.m. Friends and family are also welcome to join us at the Hunting Lodge at Fox Chapel Golf Club immediately after the Service for fellowship to celebrate her Life! Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019