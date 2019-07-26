|
UNICO JOAN
Formerly of Dormont, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Artis Senior Living of South Hills in Bethel Park on Wednesday July 24 at the age of 88. She was a fun-loving, yet hard-working inspiration to all, a fantastic mother and a devoted wife. For 47 years, she was the "face" of Paper Packaging Co., a family-owned manufacturing plant which produced boxes for the pizza and bakery industries. She worked tirelessly, not only in the office but also in the plant. Joan Pigoni married Dan Unico on September 13, 1952 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Beechview. The couple not only worked side-by-side for many years, they also attended almost every men's and women's basketball game at Duquesne over the past four decades. She was an avid book club member and also partook in several card clubs. Unfortunately, she enjoyed the social aspect of playing cards more than winning, much to the frustration of her more competitive partners. Her friends and family all witnessed her generosity. Joan and Dan have four children, Ken Unico (Sheila) of Mount Lebanon, Mark Unico (late Donna) of Upper St. Clair, Renee Eaton (Mark) of Portland, OR, and Lisa Unico (Phil Hahn) of Saybrook, OH. She is the sister of Patricia Smithyman of Lake Placid, FL, Charles Pigoni, Jr of Cleveland, OH and the late Harriet Howarth. They also have 11 grandchildren, Matthew V. Chaban (Nellie), Shannon Slack (Daniel), Dieken Smith, Micah Chaban, Christopher Unico, Rachel Eaton (Alex Sturbaum), Gretchen Unico, Sara Eaton, Bridger Hahn, Nathalie Unico, and the late Cassandra Unico. In addition, the couple have three great-grandchildren, Alexander Slack, along with twins Juno and Vaeda V. Chaban. Friends welcome Sunday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, in St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Beechview, with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to: St. Vincent DePaul Society: c/o St. Teresa of Kolkata Church, 1810 Belasco Ave., Pgh., PA 15216 . www.slaterfuneral.com.