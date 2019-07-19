|
ZIMMER JOAN
Age 84, of White Hall, PA, passed away surrounded by her loving family. on July 15, 2019. Joan is survived by beloved husband, Dick Zimmer; and a sister, Louise (Spallone) Ciardi; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her late son, Richard T. Zimmer, Jr. and her parents, Joseph and Antonette Steffanelli Spallone. Services are private and under the direction of the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019