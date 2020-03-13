ZOMBECK JOAN

Joan Zombeck, age 86, of Robinson Twp., passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allozy (Al) F. Zombeck, Jr.; mother of Alan (Carol) Zombeck, Nancy (Dave) Eckels, Mary Kay Newell, and Lynn Zombeck; loving grandmother "Baba" of Jonathan Zombeck, Alaina (Andrew) Wollner, James (Tiffany) Newell, Nicole (Jeffrey) Maitland, Natalie Fauls, and AJ Bedway; great-grandmother of Benjamin, Samuel, and the late Isaac; sister of George (Annette) Kohan, Bernie (Herb) Hartle, and the late Loretta Yaggi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loved ones. Joan was the delicatessen manager of Giant Eagle for over 30 years and enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and gardening. She was an extraordinary, compassionate person, beautiful inside and out. Family and friends welcome Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at act.alz.org.