MERHAUT JOANN B. (TRUSCHEL)
Age 81, of Gibsonia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at home surrounded by family on February 28, 2020. She was born September 21, 1938 to the late Joseph W. and Lillian B. (McKinley) Truschel. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert T. Merhaut. Amazing mother to nine children, Tom (Mary), Theresa (Dave) McTighe, Gemma (Hank) Sauer, Joe (Rhonda), Jim (Debbie), Dan (Erin), John (Amy), Matt (Dawn), and Joann (Brad) Spencer. Loving grandmother to 35 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Thomas Truschel, Karen Connors, Vivienne Messina, Yvonne Butera, Marilyn Rizak, and Carol Doyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her adoring husband, Albert T. Merhaut of almost 60 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Truschel, her sister, Maureen McGinnis, and her son-in-law, Grant D. Ostendorf. Friends received Monday, 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery. Joann was born in Pittsburgh, raised in Verona, PA and was a graduate of Penn Hills High School and the Pittsburgh School of Nursing. She was a devout Catholic woman who was very passionate about the pro-life movement. She organized the very first pilgrimage to Washington, DC for the first March for Life for the parishioners of St. Catherine of Sweden Church, Wildwood, PA. She was President of People Concerned for the Unborn Child and of the Christian Mothers at St. Catherine's. She loved music and sang in her church choir for years until two months ago when her illness prevented her from doing so. She was very involved in the Cursillo Movement, a longtime volunteer at St. Barnabas in Gibsonia, and one of the founding Parishioners at St. Richard Church. She loved sports and volunteered for many years as President of Football Mothers for Richland High School Football. She loved to dance, exercise, and adored her family more than anything. But the most amazing thing about Joann was her smile that radiated the unwavering love and joy that was in her heart and soul. Family suggests donations in Joann's memory to St. Richard Church, Pinnacle Hospice, or People Concerned for the Unborn Child. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020