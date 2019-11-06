Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
BAKER JOANN

On Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Wife of the late Ross J. Baker; mother of Jacqueline (John) Cunic and Jamie (Robert) Jones; grandmother of Alec, Connor, Logan, Sydney and Gavin; daughter of the late Ettorino and Angeline Liberi; sister of Sandy (Ed) Fernandez, Albert (the late Nancy) Liberi, Anna (David) Capone, Alfred (Diane) Liberi, Greg (Darlene), the late Nancy Liberi and the late Etto (surviving spouse, Diane) Liberi. NO VIEWING. A Funeral Mass will be held in Assumption Church (Bellevue) on Friday at 11 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
