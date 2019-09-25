|
|
MILLER JOANN E. (SCHMITT)
Age 87, of West Deer, formerly Ross on September 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of Donald H. Miller; loving mother of Mark A. Miller of Shaler, Lynne M. Miller of Sharpsburg and the late Keith D. Miller. Also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Schmitt; cherished grandmother of Matt Kurtz of Shaler. Joann loved to take care of her family. Family suggests memorial donations to . At the request of Joann, services will be private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019