JOANN E. (SCHMITT) MILLER

Age 87, of West Deer, formerly Ross on September 24, 2019.  Beloved wife for 64 years of Donald H. Miller; loving mother of Mark A. Miller of Shaler, Lynne M. Miller of Sharpsburg and the late Keith D. Miller.  Also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Schmitt; cherished grandmother of Matt Kurtz of Shaler. Joann loved to take care of her family. Family suggests memorial donations to . At the request of Joann, services will be private.  Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
