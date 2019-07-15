PARHAM JOANN ELIZABETH (DeLOZIER)

Passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on July 13, 2019. A longtime resident of Penn Hills, JoAnn was born to George A. and Verna H. DeLozier in Glencoe, PA, on December 5, 1931. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul R. Parham, whom she married on July 10, 1954. She was a loving and devoted mother to daughters, Debra J. (Thomas) Ruefle, Paula A. (Gary) Hinston, and Nancy L. (Benjamin) Compton; and an adoring grandmother to Melissa (Josh) Spencer, Megan (Jarred) Freeman, Paul Michael (Maria) and Jordan Ruefle, Lauren and Leah Compton, and Emma Hinston. She was the proud great-grandmother to Jacob, Sophia, Liam, Myla and Audrey. She was the sister of James E. (Elaine) DeLozier and Carl A. DeLozier (deceased), and the cherished sister-cousin to Fae Hetrick and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. A graduate of Connellsville High School and Shadyside School of Nursing, JoAnn spent her entire life serving and caring for others in Pittsburgh and mission fields around the world professing her faith and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Later in life she focused her efforts as Founding Director of Sheep, Inc., Health Care Center, a faith-based free clinic serving the medical needs of many while sharing the love of Christ. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the choir, reading, and knitting. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, July 16 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. The Funeral Service is Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Monroeville Assembly of God. Interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Glencoe – Somerset County, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheep Inc., Health Care Center c/o JoAnn Parham Memorial Fund, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146.