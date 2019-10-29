Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANN LIVINGSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANN ELSIE MEYER LIVINGSTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANN ELSIE MEYER LIVINGSTON Obituary
LIVINGSTON JOANN ELSIE MEYER

JoAnn Elsie Meyer Livingston, 87, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully, holding the hand of her beloved husband of 64 years, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Ronald Bentley Livingston, Sr.; four children, Rona Jo Bartolomucci, Ronald Bentley Livingston, Jr., Russell Meyer Livingston, and Rachel Ann Greathouse; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. JoAnn graduated from Wittenberg University in 1954 with a degree in Education and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was an active and devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Fox Chapel. JoAnn was a published author, writing the history of Good Shepherd. She volunteered tirelessly for Glade Run Lutheran Home for Girls, Meals on Wheels and also worked for ALL OF US WHO CARE in Sharpsburg for the after school program for school-aged children. JoAnn was a member of Oakmont Country Club, Sea Pines Country Club and the Duquesne Club. She and her husband were world travelers. JoAnn was a champion golfer and one of the founders of the Mother-Son Golf Tournament at OCC. She was the President of the Women's Golf Association at OCC for two consecutive years. JoAnn was a great friend to many people and will be remembered as being kind to everyone she met. To know JoAnn was to love her, and she will be sorely missed by family and friends. Friends will be received during a memorial visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1610 Powers Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions in JoAnn's memory to the via myeloma.org, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Fox Chapel, 1610 Powers Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now