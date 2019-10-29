|
LIVINGSTON JOANN ELSIE MEYER
JoAnn Elsie Meyer Livingston, 87, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully, holding the hand of her beloved husband of 64 years, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Ronald Bentley Livingston, Sr.; four children, Rona Jo Bartolomucci, Ronald Bentley Livingston, Jr., Russell Meyer Livingston, and Rachel Ann Greathouse; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. JoAnn graduated from Wittenberg University in 1954 with a degree in Education and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She was an active and devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Fox Chapel. JoAnn was a published author, writing the history of Good Shepherd. She volunteered tirelessly for Glade Run Lutheran Home for Girls, Meals on Wheels and also worked for ALL OF US WHO CARE in Sharpsburg for the after school program for school-aged children. JoAnn was a member of Oakmont Country Club, Sea Pines Country Club and the Duquesne Club. She and her husband were world travelers. JoAnn was a champion golfer and one of the founders of the Mother-Son Golf Tournament at OCC. She was the President of the Women's Golf Association at OCC for two consecutive years. JoAnn was a great friend to many people and will be remembered as being kind to everyone she met. To know JoAnn was to love her, and she will be sorely missed by family and friends. Friends will be received during a memorial visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1610 Powers Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions in JoAnn's memory to the via myeloma.org, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Fox Chapel, 1610 Powers Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019