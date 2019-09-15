Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JoANN FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoANN FARRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoANN FARRELL Obituary
FARRELL JoANN

On Friday, September 13, 2019, JoAnn, age 85, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife to the late Gerald J. Farrell, Sr.; beloved mother of Jeffrey (Karen), Dean (Dorothy), Jerry (Renee), Kim, and the late Mark Farrell; sister of Carol Hils, Glenda Abraham and David Livingston; also survived by eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church on Tuesday 10 a.m. Visitation Monday only 2-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now