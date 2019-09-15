|
FARRELL JoANN
On Friday, September 13, 2019, JoAnn, age 85, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife to the late Gerald J. Farrell, Sr.; beloved mother of Jeffrey (Karen), Dean (Dorothy), Jerry (Renee), Kim, and the late Mark Farrell; sister of Carol Hils, Glenda Abraham and David Livingston; also survived by eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church on Tuesday 10 a.m. Visitation Monday only 2-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019