|
|
FERRANTE JOANN
Age 84, of Shamong, NJ, formerly of Oakmont, PA, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Lindsay) Bastow; beloved wife of the late Charles "Blit" Ferrante; loving mother of Anthony (Pamela) Ferrante, Steven (Lisa) Ferrante, and Karen (George William) Haas; proud grandmother of Bridget, Kurt, and Erica Haas, and Julia Ferrante; dear sister of Joseph (Flo) Bastow and the late Dorothy (Bruce) Hoffman; she is also survived and will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. JoAnn was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was a longtime resident of Oakmont, PA before moving to Shamong, NJ 12 years ago. She was a talented artist who was well known among the photography community in the Pittsburgh area. Cremation will be held privately. Services will be held at a later date in Oakmont, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019