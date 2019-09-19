Home

JOANN FERRANTE


1935 - 2019
JOANN FERRANTE Obituary
FERRANTE JOANN

Age 84, of Shamong, NJ, formerly of Oakmont, PA, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Lindsay) Bastow; beloved wife of the late Charles "Blit" Ferrante; loving mother of Anthony (Pamela) Ferrante, Steven (Lisa) Ferrante, and Karen (George William) Haas; proud grandmother of Bridget, Kurt, and Erica Haas, and Julia Ferrante; dear sister of Joseph (Flo) Bastow and the late Dorothy (Bruce) Hoffman; she is also survived and will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. JoAnn was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was a longtime resident of Oakmont, PA before moving to Shamong, NJ 12 years ago. She was a talented artist who was well known among the photography community in the Pittsburgh area. Cremation will be held privately. Services will be held at a later date in Oakmont, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
