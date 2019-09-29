|
|
GROSS JOANN (GENTILE)
Joann (Gentile) Gross, age 78, of Irwin, formerly of Plum, on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of Richard Gross; mother of David (Susan Koski) Gross, the late Stephen Gross and Brian (Laura) Gross; grandmother of Alyssa, Nicole and Justin Gross; daughter of the late Frank and Hilda Gentile. Joann retired after 41 years of nursing. She was the President of the Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, Secretary of the UPMC Shadyside Auxiliary, a member of AORN and served as the Plum High School Band nurse for over 25 years. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of Joy Church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, the Gross family suggests memorials to the UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing, 5900 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019