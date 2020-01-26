Home

Age 71, of Plum, unexpectedly, on Friday, January 24, 2020.  Beloved wife of almost 50 years to Louis Edward Valentas; mother of Louis Scott (Marcy) Valentas, Jennifer Marie (Brian) Taylor, and James Louis (Stacey) Valentas; adoring grandmother of 10; sister of Lucille (Joseph) Ondos, Kathleen (Robert) Lebeda, Anita (Thomas) Mitchell, and the late Kenneth Scharding; sister-in-law of Barbara Scharding; also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joann was a 1966 graduate of St. George High School, Pittsburgh as well as Ohio Valley School of Nursing, class of 1969; and was a retired Registered Nurse.  Friends received, Monday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church.  Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. To best honor Joann, donations should be made to American Red Cross, 2801 Liberty Ave, Pgh, PA 15222. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
