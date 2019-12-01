Home

More Obituaries for JoANN LOUNDER
JoANN LOUNDER

JoANN LOUNDER

JoANN LOUNDER Obituary
LOUNDER JoANN

Age 84, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. Born October 30, 1935 in East Liverpool, OH, she was the daughter of the late Dwight and Jean (Ferrell) Chambers. Formerly from Burgettstown, PA, she retired to Sarasota, FL in 1987 after her late husband, Charles, sold his Chrysler Plymouth Automobile Dealership. She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Paul) Houlihan of St. Petersburg, FL; sons, Dennis (Cathy) McCracken of Glenshaw, PA; Darrell (Maria) McCracken of Henderson, NV; and Charles (Marcy) Lounder of Manteo, NC; seven grandchildren, Dennis McCracken, LeighAnne (Phil) McGivern, Myles Houlihan, and Spencer, Erika, Alec, and Remi Lounder; great-grandchildren, Shannon and Maggie McGivern; brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Pat Chambers; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mark Hartle; sisters-in-law, Donna Chambers, Jeanie Combs, and Rita (John) Colpo; as well as brother-in-law, John Lounder. Along with her husband, Charles, JoAnn was predeceased by her brother, David Chambers. A celebration of her life will take place in December when her family meets in Florida. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
