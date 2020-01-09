Home

Unexpectedly, on January 2, 2020, age 72, of Shaler Twp. Beloved wife of 30 years to Bob Rosak. Daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Doven. Sister of Mary (Fred) Illig, Christopher (Donna) Doven, Mike (Diane) Doven, Margaret (Pat) McNeilly, and the late Frank J. Doven and Barbara McNeilly. Sister-in-law of Richard and Raymond Rusak. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. Holy Spirit Church. Arrangements by HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
