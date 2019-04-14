Home

Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
JOANN M. (SOBOLAK) HOSEK

JOANN M. (SOBOLAK) HOSEK Obituary
HOSEK JOANN M. (SOBOLAK)

Age 77, of Shaler Twp., died April 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at her own home. She is survived by her three children and son-in-law, Debra Vogel, Darlene and Barry Bretsnyder and Richard Hosek; three grandchildren, Zachary and Luke Vogel and Logan Bretsnyder, also survive Joann. She was married to and preceded in death by Richard C. "Dick" Hosek and daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Sobolak. Joann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Based on Joann's request, a private service and burial for immediate family was held. You may kindly make any donations to the at heart.org on behalf of Joann. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., - Troy Hill. Please visit her online guestbook at


www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
