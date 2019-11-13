|
VALENTI JOANN MARIE (GUIDO)
Age 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at The Donnell House. Joanne was born August 6, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Zenobia (Franchina) Guido. She was the wife of the late Anthony Valenti of Atlasburg, PA for 50 years. Joanne was an only child and spent a lot of time with her parents and cousins growing up. As a child, she enjoyed singing and riding horses. She attended Mount Mercy (currently known as Carlow University) studying to become a dietician, then worked as a secretary for Horne's Department Store. She met her husband, Tony, the love of her life, at a wedding reception. He was also an only child, and together they wanted a large family. Tony and Joanne moved to Atlasburg, PA and built a new home where they raised all six of their children. While raising her family, Joanne was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown, Christian Mothers, and the Friends of the Burgettstown Community Library. Joanne treasured her role as wife and mother and hosted many holiday events, family reunions, graduation parties, and business dinners. She also enjoyed cooking, drawing, driving (chauffeuring her kids) reading, knitting, crafting, calligraphy, ceramics, puzzles, watching Steeler games and Turner Classics, as well as traveling with her husband and mother during retirement. She supported her husband in several business ventures including, Valenti Service Station, JV-TV Video, and JV-TV Collectibles and Antiques in Slovan and Burgettstown. She will be remembered for her words of wisdom, spoken with her gentle and kind voice: "Roll with the Punches." "If you have a bad dream, make the Sign of the Cross." "You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar." and "Stop and Smell the Roses." Her favorite songs were "There are Twenty-Four Hours of Sunshine" which she brought into the lives of many and "True Love" which she leaves as her legacy. She is survived by her children, Rosemary Valenti (Doug Ickert), James Valenti (Dolly), Zee Ann Poerio (James), Josette Comis (James), Maria Eckhouse (Morris), and Annette Massengill (Dennis). She is also survived by her grandchildren, J.T. Penderville, Jamie Isiminger (Travis), Josh Penderville (Molly), Joseph Valenti (Katie), Johnna Valenti, Anthony Poerio, Dominic Poerio (Carla), Allen Eckhouse, Jimmy, Gina, Marco and Maria Massengill, and her great-grandchildren, Jacey Harn and Anthony Valenti. Friends will be received Thursday, November, 14, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021(724) 947-2049. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown with the Reverend Harry Bielewicz as celebrant (Everyone please meet at church) Interment will be at Holy Souls Cemetery in Carnegie. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Burgettstown Community Library. www.youngfhinc.com