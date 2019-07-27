|
McKELVEY JoANN (MARCELLI)
Of Swissvale, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1946 in Rankin, PA to the late Rocco and Rose Marcelli. JoAnn was a member of Greater Works Outreach Church in Monroeville and was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel. Loving wife of 51 years to Charles (Tim) McKelvey; dear mother of Timothy (Sally) McKelvey of Elizabeth Township, Brian (Lisa) McKelvey of East McKeesport, and Laura (Paul) Walker of Crofton, Maryland; beloved grandmother of Thomas Maringo, Christina McKelvey, Joshua McKelvey, Madisyn McKelvey, Arianna McKelvey, Anna Walker and Grace Walker. She is survived by her brother, Carmine (Mary Louise) Marcelli and was preceded in death by her brother, Peter (Jane) Marcelli. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering at her church, traveling with her husband, and playing with her cat, Molly. JoAnn loved to laugh and her smile was contagious. Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA, 15035, (412-823-4054 or [email protected]). A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home with burial immediately following at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, PA. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019