MOLL JOANN (ENGEL)
Joann (Engel) Moll, wife, mother, grandmother, educator, and lifelong learner, a longtime resident of Sewickley, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital at the age of 87. Joann was born in St. Cloud, MN on October 30, 1932, to the late Walter C. and Esther (Krebsbach) Engel. On November 12, 2015, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband for 61 years, LeRoy D. Moll. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Engel. Loving mother of Markus L. (Susan) Moll of Springboro, OH and Kristin A. (Robert) Byrne of Carlsbad, CA; grandmother to her cherished grandsons, Markus L. Moll, Jr., Brendan S. Moll and Ryan D. Moll. Joann graduated from St. Cloud State with a bachelor's in history and began her fulfilling teaching career at St. James School. Always a sports lover, she was proud to coach St. James' Girls Basketball Team. Joan was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where she served on the Stewardship Committee. She also was a longtime member of the Women's Club of Sewickley. Entertaining was second nature to Joann and she loved gathering family and friends together especially on holidays. She enjoyed reading, her days at the beach, cheering on her favorite sports teams and challenging herself with Sudoku puzzles. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4-7 at COPELAND'S Sewickley, 702 Beaver St. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 285 Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Rev. Scott Kuntz will officiate. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her memory to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, The Robby Hague Memorial Scholarship Fund, 101 Crescent Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143 or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, see address above.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020