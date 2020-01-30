|
SIMPSON JOANN S.
Age 69, of Verona, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine (Pintur) Semencar. Wife of the late James E. Simpson, Sr.; aunt of Greg (Tina) Gould, Lynn (Michael) Hazlett, and Amy (Kenneth) Peluso; step-mother of James (Teresa) Simpson, Sally (Samuel) Smyth, and Lisa (James) Bosman; sister of Andrea (the late Charles) Gould and the late Andrew and Paula Semencar. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona, she was employed by Carlow University in Admissions for many years. She was active in fundraising for ALS in memory of her late sister, enjoyed bingo, making delicious treats for her family and friends, and was an avid wine taster. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. Blessing Service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The ALS Association Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
