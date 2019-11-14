|
|
SUBASIC JOANN
On November 12, 2019, Joann Subasic passed on to be with her loving Jesus and his Blessed Mother Mary. She was the daughter of the late Evelyn and Louis Marsico. Beloved wife of Robert Subasic, Sr. Loving mother of Jackie Moore (Bruce), Bob Subasic (Lynne), and Jill McGinnis (the late John). Maw Maw of Pete Subasic (Claudia), Shannon Spangler (Travis), Jena (Lenny) Boyd, Marissa Bentacourt (Francisco), Matthew Moore, and Megan McGinnis. Great-Maw Maw of Jett Spangler and Frankie Bentacourt. Loving sister of Lou Marsico (Jeri) and Anna Marie Reed (the late Bud). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She liked everyone who came into her life. She was our heart and will be missed. Friends received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, O'Hara Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019