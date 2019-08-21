Home

JOANN THOMAS

JOANN THOMAS Obituary
Age 88, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, born in Kansas City, KS and longtime resident of Baldwin Borough. Wife of the late John Richard "Dick" Thomas; mother of Richard "Rick" Thomas of South Carolina and the late Debra Thomas; grandmother of David Thomas of Columbus, OH, Duane Thomas of Houston, TX, Dean Thomas of NYC and Daniel Gardner of Damascus, MD; great-grandmother of six; also survived by sisters and brothers, Janice, Norma, Teresa, Donald and Tom.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, August 21 and 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral services will be held in the John F. Slater Funeral Home Chapel on Friday at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15205.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
