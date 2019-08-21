|
THOMAS JOANN
Age 88, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, born in Kansas City, KS and longtime resident of Baldwin Borough. Wife of the late John Richard "Dick" Thomas; mother of Richard "Rick" Thomas of South Carolina and the late Debra Thomas; grandmother of David Thomas of Columbus, OH, Duane Thomas of Houston, TX, Dean Thomas of NYC and Daniel Gardner of Damascus, MD; great-grandmother of six; also survived by sisters and brothers, Janice, Norma, Teresa, Donald and Tom. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, August 21 and 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the John F. Slater Funeral Home Chapel on Friday at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019