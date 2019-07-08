RAIDA JOANNA REGINA (WUJKO)

Age 83, of Ross Township, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years of Robert C. Raida; loving mother of Deborah Ann (Brad) Raida Short, Roy C. Raida and Deanna A. Raida; devoted Grammy of Adrian John Silich; sister of Elizabeth McDonagh, Florence Sullivan, Ruth Long and the late Theresa Zaborowski, Felix, Edward, Richard, Raymond and Eugene Wujko; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joanna sang with the Holy Spirit and the Sacred Heart Choirs. She was a singer with Krusela Polish Choir and a member of the St. Nicholas Rosary Society and a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 1. She also visited Pope John Paul II in Rome. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka, 24 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.