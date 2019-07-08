Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
JOANNA RAIDA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNA RAIDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNA REGINA (WUJKO) RAIDA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNA REGINA (WUJKO) RAIDA Obituary
RAIDA JOANNA REGINA (WUJKO)

Age 83, of Ross Township, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years of Robert C. Raida; loving mother of Deborah Ann (Brad) Raida Short, Roy C. Raida and Deanna A. Raida; devoted Grammy of Adrian John Silich; sister of Elizabeth McDonagh, Florence Sullivan, Ruth Long and the late Theresa Zaborowski, Felix, Edward, Richard, Raymond and Eugene Wujko; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joanna sang with the Holy Spirit and the Sacred Heart Choirs. She was a singer with Krusela Polish Choir and a member of the St. Nicholas Rosary Society and a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 1. She also visited Pope John Paul II in Rome. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka, 24 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now