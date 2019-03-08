BRIZZOLI JOANNE (MATTIOLA)

Age 89, a longtime resident of Coraopolis, passed away in the comfort of her son's home in Cranberry on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Dunbar, PA on August 21, 1929 to the late Andrew and Mary Vencile. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Louis Mattiola and Emidio Brizzoli. Beloved mother of Michael Mattiola (Jody) of Cranberry Township; stepmother of Joe Brizzoli (Patty); sister of John Vencile of Maine; stepsister of Richard Vencile of Florida, Marcie Loyal (Larry) of Connellsville and Michelle Broadwater of Fair Chance; and loved like a granddaughter, Sarah Richards of Coraopolis. Joanne graduated from Dunbar High School where she was a cheerleader, then went three years to Duquesne University for Pharmacology. For 57 years, Joanne was a waitress at Segneri's Restaurant. She served three generations of clients who became like her family. Joanne was quite the character who liked playing slots. She was an animal lover and advocate. Visitation Saturday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m., with Blessing Service at 3 p.m., at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. Burial will be private at Coraopolis Cemetery. Because of her love of animals, family suggests donations in her name to Animal Friends.