DAWES JOANNE C.
Age 90, of Wilkinsburg, passed away March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George A. Dawes; loving mother of George (the late Dolores) Dawes of Washington, Timothy (Jo Ann) Dawes of Cranberry Twp., Dennis (Lisa) Dawes of Orrtana, PA, Suzanne (Art) Wimsett of Shippenville, Patricia (the late Frank) Slosar of Broken Arrow, OK; beloved sister of Barbara (the late Edward Eisman) Murray of Tulsa, OK, and the late Patricia (the late George) Dawes. Joanne is also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, for immediate family only. Interment Calvary Cemetery.