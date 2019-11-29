Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
JOANNE C. LaMENDOLA

JOANNE C. LaMENDOLA Obituary
LaMENDOLA JOANNE C.

Age 77, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Born in Donora, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Elizabeth Ondik LaMendola; sister of Francis J. LaMendola, Donald J. LaMendola and the late Geraldine (Robert) Gaitens; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joanne, attended Robert Morris University, and worked as a secretary at PPG Industries for 40 years. She enjoyed reading books, movies, visiting historical places, politics and music, particularly Barbara Streisand. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Monongahela Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light of Life Mission Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or to the Seraphic Mass Association.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
