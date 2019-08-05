|
CRUM JOANNE
Age 79, passed away on August 3, 2019. Born in Ohio, on May 9, 1940. Beloved daughter to the late Edgar and Mildred Crum; loving sister to Joyce (George) Lennex and Rita Crum; caring aunt to Thomas (Joyce Wallace) Lennex, William (Debbie) Lennex, Francis Lennex, Theresa (Joe) Divella, Lauren (Wendell) Crum and Steven (Amanda) Crum; also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Crum. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019