Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE CRUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE CRUM


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE CRUM Obituary
CRUM JOANNE

Age 79, passed away on August 3, 2019. Born in Ohio, on May 9, 1940. Beloved daughter to the late Edgar and Mildred Crum; loving sister to Joyce (George) Lennex and Rita Crum; caring aunt to Thomas (Joyce Wallace) Lennex, William (Debbie) Lennex, Francis Lennex, Theresa (Joe) Divella, Lauren (Wendell) Crum and Steven (Amanda) Crum; also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Crum. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now