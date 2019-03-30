Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
JOANNE E. O'HARA

JOANNE E. O'HARA Obituary
O'HARA JOANNE E.

Age 65, of Dravosburg, passed away on March 29, 2019. Joanne is survived by her beloved Husband, of 22 years, John O'Hara; beloved mother of Lester Nolder and Tammy (Duane Jr.) Kavka; grammie Jo of Luke and Michael Nolder; mamaw of Kylie and Kenna Kavka; sister-in-law of Chris Noll and Chris (Bill) Lowe; aunt of Melissa and Samantha; great-aunt of Lena; as well as many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucille Noll; and her brother, Ronald Noll. Services are private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd, Pittsburgh. Please consider a donation in Joanne's memory to Pleasant Hills Pet Hospital, c/o Funds for Feral Cats, 171 Green Drive, Pleasant Hills, 15236. Online condolences may be left at 


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
