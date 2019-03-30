O'HARA JOANNE E.

Age 65, of Dravosburg, passed away on March 29, 2019. Joanne is survived by her beloved Husband, of 22 years, John O'Hara; beloved mother of Lester Nolder and Tammy (Duane Jr.) Kavka; grammie Jo of Luke and Michael Nolder; mamaw of Kylie and Kenna Kavka; sister-in-law of Chris Noll and Chris (Bill) Lowe; aunt of Melissa and Samantha; great-aunt of Lena; as well as many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lucille Noll; and her brother, Ronald Noll. Services are private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd, Pittsburgh. Please consider a donation in Joanne's memory to Pleasant Hills Pet Hospital, c/o Funds for Feral Cats, 171 Green Drive, Pleasant Hills, 15236. Online condolences may be left at

