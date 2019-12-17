Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:30 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE ELAINE ANDREWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE ELAINE ANDREWS Obituary
ANDREWS JOANNE ELAINE

Age 80, of McDonald, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.  Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Arthur W. Andrews; daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Lapp) Schmidt; loving mother of Loretta O'Connor and Barbara (DJ) Schrader;  sister of Mary (Ron) Biernacki; grandmother of Courtney and Riley O'Connor, Nathan and Zowie Schrader; aunt of Tiffany Colin and Zachary Schmidt. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 2-5 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220.  Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now