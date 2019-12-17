|
|
ANDREWS JOANNE ELAINE
Age 80, of McDonald, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Arthur W. Andrews; daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Lapp) Schmidt; loving mother of Loretta O'Connor and Barbara (DJ) Schrader; sister of Mary (Ron) Biernacki; grandmother of Courtney and Riley O'Connor, Nathan and Zowie Schrader; aunt of Tiffany Colin and Zachary Schmidt. Friends welcome THURSDAY, 2-5 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019