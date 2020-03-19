JOANNE (BYRNES) FITZGERALD

Age 78 of Oakmont, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Wife of almost 34 years to the late Michael Fitzgerald; Mother of D. Michael Fitzgerald of Export, Timothy J. (Shelly) Fitzgerald of Upper St. Clair, and Julie M. (Anthony) Brandstetter of Verona; Grandmother of Owen, Lindsey, Erin and Hannah Fitzgerald, and sister of Rita, John, Daniel and Matthew Byrnes.  Joanne is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. At this time, the family has decided services will be private and a memorial service for Joanne will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to , Pittsburgh Chapter at LLS.org.
