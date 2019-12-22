|
WILSON JOANNE G. (KISTLER)
Joanne G. Kistler Wilson, age 83, of Castle Shannon, passed away on December 20th. She was born to the late William and Sara Kistler on February 6, 1936. Joanne is survived by her five children, Debbie Liptak, Mathew Durik, Beth Schmitz, John Durik, Shelly Hyde; and many grand and great-grandchildren. Joanne was predeceased by her sister, Vivian Bentz; and brothers, Weldon and James Kistler. Joanne's passion in life was her love for the Lord, love of painting and love of gardening. She looked forward to Spring to be able to dig in the dirt and plant flowers. She got great enjoyment from painting, sculpting, and needle work for most of her life. She was skilled draftsmen and worked at Union Switch & Signal in Swissvale for many years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Friday 2-8 p.m. and Saturday 10-11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday 11 a.m. Interment private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019