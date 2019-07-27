|
|
AGNEW JOANNE I. (PEZZE)
Age 85, of Irwin, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home. She was born May 6, 1934 in Irwin, a daughter of the late John (Giovanni) and Josephine (Domenegato) Pezze. Joanne worked as secretary for Femco, ComTrol and also for Magistrate Martha Medich, in Irwin. Joanne loved to spend time with her grandsons always having an adventure. She enjoyed playing Bridge, early morning breakfasts with Almeda, late night visits to Casino's and Larimer Firehall with Norm and Maryanne. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Pekarsky and a brother, Norman Pezze. Joanne was the wife of the late Thomas Agnew; mother of Jody Schmitt and her husband, Daniel, of Hempfield; grandmother of Ryan and Tanner Schmitt; sister of John Pezze, of Larimer; and several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to our caregiver Kelly DiLorenzo, we are forever grateful for her hutzpah. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in the Immaculate Conception Church. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Private interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norwin Public Library 100 Caruthers Lane North Huntingdon, PA 15642 or to the Alzheimer Assoc. 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201 Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019