JANKOWSKI JOANNE (BARATHA)

Age 82, of Mount Lebanon, formerly of Green Tree passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Richard A. Jankowski; loving mother of Sharon (Richard) Karlinski and Leslie (Timothy) Brown; cherished grandma of Matthew Karlinski, Jason (Emily) Brown, Kevin (Jessica) Brown and Brian (fianceé Helena) Karlinski; cherished great-grandma of Everly. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Vignal) Baratha; loving sister of Richard (Sandy) Baratha. During her daughters' youth, Joanne was a member of the St. Margaret of Scotland's Grade School Christian Mothers. She also loved playing bridge with her friends, dominoes with her wonderful neighbors and exercising with the Green Tree Borough Exercise Group. She enjoyed square dancing as a member of the Peanut Squares. She was also past President of the Pittsburgh Jaycettes. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 7-9 p.m., Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Mass in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

