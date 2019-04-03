Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE JANKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE (BARATHA) JANKOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOANNE (BARATHA) JANKOWSKI Obituary
JANKOWSKI JOANNE (BARATHA)

Age 82, of Mount Lebanon, formerly of Green Tree passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Richard A. Jankowski; loving mother of Sharon (Richard) Karlinski and Leslie (Timothy) Brown; cherished grandma of Matthew Karlinski, Jason (Emily) Brown, Kevin (Jessica) Brown and Brian (fianceé Helena) Karlinski; cherished great-grandma of Everly. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Vignal) Baratha; loving sister of Richard (Sandy) Baratha. During her daughters' youth, Joanne was a member of the St. Margaret of Scotland's Grade School Christian Mothers. She also loved playing bridge with her friends, dominoes with her wonderful neighbors and exercising with the Green Tree Borough Exercise Group. She enjoyed square dancing as a member of the Peanut Squares. She was also past President of the Pittsburgh Jaycettes. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 7-9 p.m., Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Mass in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now