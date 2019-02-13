|
|
KOSTELLA JOANNE
Age 79, formerly of Homestead. Passed suddenly on Friday, February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Josephine Shiner, nephew Richard Shiner and sister-in-law Sandy Shiner. Survived by her loving brother Stephen Shiner Jr., beloved niece Sherri Titmus and great-nephew Dylan Titmus. Joanne is also survived by many cousins. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. in the R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15120. Funeral Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 363 W. 11th Ave., Extension 15120.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019