R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 363 W. 11th Ave., Extension 15120
JOANNE KOSTELLA Obituary
KOSTELLA JOANNE

Age 79, formerly of Homestead. Passed suddenly on Friday, February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Josephine Shiner, nephew Richard Shiner and sister-in-law Sandy Shiner. Survived by her loving brother Stephen Shiner Jr., beloved niece Sherri Titmus and great-nephew Dylan Titmus. Joanne is also survived by many cousins. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. in the R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15120. Funeral Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 363 W. 11th Ave., Extension 15120. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
