MAGYAR JOANNE L. (BOGOVICH)
Formerly of East Pittsburgh, of North Huntingdon, age 77, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of William "Whitey" Magyar for 57 years; loving mother of Christina (Donald) Marts and Mark (Sabrina) Magyar; cherished grandmother of Michael O'Toole. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her pet dog, Pookie. Joanne was the most special person to her family, and they will greatly miss her. Arrangements are private by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019