Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE MAGYAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE L. (BOGOVICH) MAGYAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE L. (BOGOVICH) MAGYAR Obituary
MAGYAR JOANNE L. (BOGOVICH)

Formerly of East Pittsburgh, of North Huntingdon, age 77, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of William "Whitey" Magyar for 57 years; loving mother of Christina (Donald) Marts and Mark (Sabrina) Magyar; cherished grandmother of Michael O'Toole. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her pet dog, Pookie. Joanne was the most special person to her family, and they will greatly miss her. Arrangements are private by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.