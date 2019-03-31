|
|
BLY JOANNE (FRANKWICH) (LINCOLN)
On March 28, 2019, age 73 of West Mifflin; Joanne was born in Binghamton, NY the daughter of the late William and Fonda (Reid) Lincoln; beloved wife of the late Edgar A. Frankwich and the late Kenneth Bly; loving mother of Wendy (Inderjit) Dhillon, Greg, Kenneth (Coryn), Melissa Bly, and the late Erik (former wife Lisa survives) Frankwich; cherished grandmother of Guthrie, James, Aman, Amrita, Benjamin, Jozzlyn, Dalton, Halee and Kelle; special sister of Barbara (John) Szyjko. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Funeral Service will be on Monday at 10 a.m., in Whitaker United Methodist Church. Please share your memories and condolences at:
georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019